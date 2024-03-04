Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion recognized for national success [Image 2 of 5]

    Oklahoma National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion recognized for national success

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    The Oklahoma Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion was recognized by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt for their recruiting performance and achievements at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, March 5, 2024. Over the last year, the OKARNG’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion has been number two in the nation in mission completion percentage along with 130 new recruitments for February, marking a 16-year high. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

