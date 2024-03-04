The Oklahoma Army National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion was recognized by Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt for their recruiting performance and achievements at the Oklahoma State Capitol in Oklahoma City, March 5, 2024. Over the last year, the OKARNG’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion has been number two in the nation in mission completion percentage along with 130 new recruitments for February, marking a 16-year high. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 16:47
|Photo ID:
|8271743
|VIRIN:
|240305-A-OB588-8458
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|26.5 MB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Oklahoma National Guard’s Recruiting and Retention Battalion recognized for national success [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
