Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 5, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 16:19
|Photo ID:
|8271663
|VIRIN:
|240305-D-XI929-2014
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|25.99 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Secretary Austin hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT