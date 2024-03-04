Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Austin hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas [Image 13 of 16]

    Secretary Austin hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas during a bilateral exchange at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., March 5, 2024. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jack Sanders)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 16:19
    Photo ID: 8271662
    VIRIN: 240305-D-XI929-2013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.95 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Austin hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DoD
    Pentagon
    SecDef Austin

