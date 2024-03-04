Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 16:19 Photo ID: 8271662 VIRIN: 240305-D-XI929-2013 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 26.95 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Secretary Austin hosts Lithuanian Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.