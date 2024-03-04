Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, USARCENT Commanding General, provides remarks for the Civilian Recognition Ceremony at Patton Hall on Shaw Air Force Base, SC, 4 March, 2024. The Civilian Recognition Ceremony is a semi-annual ceremony in which ARCENT recognizes the critical contributions of its Department of the Army Civilian employees. (U.S Army Photo by Staff Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 13:29
|Photo ID:
|8271216
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-RJ696-3858
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARCENT recognizes civilians during ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
