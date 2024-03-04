USARCENT recognizes civilians during ceremony

Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, USARENT Commanding General, pins the Civilian Service Achievement Medal on Mr. David Williams, Assistant Chief of Staff G6 Civilian Deputy, during the Civilian Recognition Ceremony at Patton Hall on Shaw Air Force Base, SC, 4 March, 2024. The Civilian Recognition Ceremony is a semi-annual ceremony in which ARCENT recognizes the critical contributions of its Department of the Army Civilian employees. (U.S Army Photo by Staff Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)

