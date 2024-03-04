Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, USARENT Commanding General, pins the Civilian Service Achievement Medal on Mr. David Williams, Assistant Chief of Staff G6 Civilian Deputy, during the Civilian Recognition Ceremony at Patton Hall on Shaw Air Force Base, SC, 4 March, 2024. The Civilian Recognition Ceremony is a semi-annual ceremony in which ARCENT recognizes the critical contributions of its Department of the Army Civilian employees. (U.S Army Photo by Staff Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 13:29
|Photo ID:
|8271215
|VIRIN:
|240304-A-RJ696-3742
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USARCENT recognizes civilians during ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Michael Behlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
