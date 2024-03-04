Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARCENT recognizes civilians during ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    USARCENT recognizes civilians during ceremony

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, USARENT Commanding General, pins the Civilian Service Achievement Medal on Mr. David Williams, Assistant Chief of Staff G6 Civilian Deputy, during the Civilian Recognition Ceremony at Patton Hall on Shaw Air Force Base, SC, 4 March, 2024. The Civilian Recognition Ceremony is a semi-annual ceremony in which ARCENT recognizes the critical contributions of its Department of the Army Civilian employees. (U.S Army Photo by Staff Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    U.S. Army Central
    ARCENT
    Civilian Recognition

