USARCENT recognizes civilians during ceremony

Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank, USARCENT Commanding General, stands for a group photo with all the civilian employee award recipients following the Civilian Recognition Ceremony at Patton Hall on Shaw Air Force Base, 4 March, 2024. The Civilian Recognition Ceremony is a semi-annual ceremony in which ARCENT recognizes the critical contributions of its Department of the Army Civilian employees. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behlin)

