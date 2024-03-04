New Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 29, 2024. The motivational run celebrates graduation from recruit training and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Yolanda Sanchez-Morales)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 12:14 Photo ID: 8271028 VIRIN: 240229-M-MO236-1001 Resolution: 6446x4297 Size: 2.07 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hotel Company Moto Run [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.