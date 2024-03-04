Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cmdr. Sean Harrington

    Cmdr. Sean Harrington

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Photo by John Griffiths 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Cmdr. Sean Harrington is a native of Lynn, Massachusetts, and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in systems engineering. He was designated a Naval Aviator in November 2007 at Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, and completed initial fleet replacement training flying the MH-60R Seahawk at Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 in San Diego, CA. He holds master's degrees in engineering and operations management both from the University of Arkansas.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 12:04
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US
