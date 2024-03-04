Cmdr. Sean Harrington is a native of Lynn, Massachusetts, and graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in systems engineering. He was designated a Naval Aviator in November 2007 at Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, and completed initial fleet replacement training flying the MH-60R Seahawk at Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 41 in San Diego, CA. He holds master's degrees in engineering and operations management both from the University of Arkansas.

