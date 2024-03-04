Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Moto Run [Image 1 of 3]

    Hotel Company Moto Run

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.29.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New Marines with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the motivational run on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Feb. 29, 2024. The motivational run celebrates graduation from recruit training and serves as a first time for visiting families to see their new Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Yolanda Sanchez-Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024
    Photo ID: 8271025
    VIRIN: 240229-M-MO236-1003
    Resolution: 4297x2865
    Size: 1020.53 KB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Moto Run [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guidon
    Family Day
    Graduation
    Moto Run
    ERR
    MCRDPI

