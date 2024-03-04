AFRL looks to fill multiple positions at hiring event April 2-3

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, looks to hire entry-level to expert positions across multiple AFRL locations at a hiring event at the Holiday Inn, 2800 Presidential Drive, Fairborn, April 2-3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

