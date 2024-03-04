Senior Airman Reese Dean, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, applies an additional layer of drywall mud to a building at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 5, 2024. Drywall mud is a thick, paste-like substance used in the construction and finishing of interior walls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8270878 VIRIN: 240305-F-SH233-7432 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 447.13 KB Location: IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.