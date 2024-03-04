Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 8 of 8]

    Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way

    ITALY

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Reese Dean, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, applies an additional layer of drywall mud to a building at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 5, 2024. Drywall mud is a thick, paste-like substance used in the construction and finishing of interior walls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:37
    VIRIN: 240305-F-SH233-7432
    This work, Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CES
    Civil engineering squadron
    CE
    structural engineering

