    Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 7 of 8]

    Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way

    ITALY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Reese Dean, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, checks equipment during a construction project at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 5 2024. 31st CES structures personnel are responsible for constructing and maintaining facilities across various military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:37
    Photo ID: 8270874
    VIRIN: 240304-F-SH233-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 349.05 KB
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    civil engineering
    CES
    CE
    Structural Engineering

