Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way

Senior Airman Reese Dean, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, checks equipment during a construction project at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 5 2024. 31st CES structures personnel are responsible for constructing and maintaining facilities across various military installations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8270874
|VIRIN:
|240304-F-SH233-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|349.05 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
