    Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 6 of 8]

    Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way

    ITALY

    04.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Reese Dean, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, applies an even layer of drywall mud to a building at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 5, 2024. 31st CES personnel are responsible for maintaining the readiness, sustainability and security of U.S. Air Force installations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:37
    Photo ID: 8270873
    VIRIN: 240304-F-VJ231-2699
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CES
    Civil Engineering Squadron
    CE
    structures
    structural engineering

