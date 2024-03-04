Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way

Senior Airman Reese Dean, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, applies an even layer of drywall mud to a building at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 5, 2024. Application of smooth drywall mud is crucial in achieving a professional finish on interior walls. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 10:37
|Photo ID:
|8270870
|VIRIN:
|240305-F-VJ231-6825
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
