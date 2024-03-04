Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way

Airman 1st Class Izaiah LeGarda and Airman 1st Class Jack Mattern, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeymen, apply drywall mud on a building at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. Members from the 31st CES assess future infrastructure needs and facility requirements to ensure installations are prepared for evolving mission demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

