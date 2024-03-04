Airman 1st Class Hailey Murray, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, removes dust from two sandpaper blocks after sanding drywall at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. After applying drywall mud, sandpaper is utilized to even out any imperfections and ensure surfaces are smooth and ready for paint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8270853 VIRIN: 240305-F-VJ231-6843 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.22 MB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.