    Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 3 of 8]

    Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way

    ITALY

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Hailey Murray, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, removes dust from two sandpaper blocks after sanding drywall at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. After applying drywall mud, sandpaper is utilized to even out any imperfections and ensure surfaces are smooth and ready for paint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    This work, Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

