    Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 1 of 8]

    Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way

    ITALY

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Roosevelt Smith, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, applies a second coat of drywall mud to a building at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. 31st CES structures personnel are involved in assessing, upgrading and modernizing existing facilities to ensure they meet current standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:37
    Photo ID: 8270847
    VIRIN: 240305-F-VJ231-1375
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

