Senior Airman Roosevelt Smith, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, applies a second coat of drywall mud to a building at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 4, 2024. 31st CES structures personnel are involved in assessing, upgrading and modernizing existing facilities to ensure they meet current standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:37 Photo ID: 8270847 VIRIN: 240305-F-VJ231-1375 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.67 MB Location: IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strength in Structures, CE Leads the Way [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.