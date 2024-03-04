Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German Army JTACs train at TBR [Image 20 of 20]

    German Army JTACs train at TBR

    TOWNSEND AIR-TO-GROUND RANGE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    A German soldier with the 6th Battery, 345th Artillery Battalion, rides in a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk with 3rd Aviation Combat Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during close-air support training at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, Feb. 21, 2024. German joint tactical air control and joint fire observers practiced coordinating aircraft, infiltrating and exfiltrating an area of operations with American military assets. Joint branch training with NATO allies ensures personnel utilize similar procedures and can operate together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:35
    Location: TOWNSEND AIR-TO-GROUND RANGE, GA, US
    This work, German Army JTACs train at TBR [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTAC
    German Army
    MCAS Beaufort
    TBR
    74th Attack Squadron

