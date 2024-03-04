German Army JTACs train at TBR

A German soldier with the 6th Battery, 345th Artillery Battalion, rides in a U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawk with 3rd Aviation Combat Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, during close-air support training at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, Feb. 21, 2024. German joint tactical air control and joint fire observers practiced coordinating aircraft, infiltrating and exfiltrating an area of operations with American military assets. Joint branch training with NATO allies ensures personnel utilize similar procedures and can operate together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

