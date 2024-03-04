A German soldier with the 6th Battery, 345th Artillery Battalion, discusses the close-air support training schedule with U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists with 15th Air Support Operation Squadron, supporting the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division, at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, Feb. 21, 2024. Joint branch training with NATO allies ensures personnel utilize similar procedures and can operate together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:35 Photo ID: 8270796 VIRIN: 240221-M-QX760-1856 Resolution: 7248x4834 Size: 21.39 MB Location: TOWNSEND AIR-TO-GROUND RANGE, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German JTACs train at TBR [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.