German Army JTAC trains at TBR

U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists with 15th Air Support Operation Squadron, supporting the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division, and soldiers with the German Army’s 6th Battery, 345th Artillery Battalion, discuss the close-air support training schedule at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, Feb. 21, 2024. Joint branch training with NATO allies ensures personnel utilize similar procedures and can operate together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

