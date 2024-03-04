A U.S. Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II with 74th Attack Squadron, 23rd Fighter Group, 23rd Wing, returns to base after a joint terminal attack controller training with German Army’s 6th Battery, 345th Artillery Battalion, and U.S. Air Force tactical air control party specialists with 15th Air Support Operation Squadron, supporting the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division, at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, Feb. 22, 2024. German joint tactical air control and joint fire observers practiced coordinating aircraft, infiltrating and exfiltrating an area of operations with American military assets. Joint branch training with NATO allies ensures personnel utilize similar procedures and can operate together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 10:35 Photo ID: 8270793 VIRIN: 240222-M-QX760-2312 Resolution: 5817x3880 Size: 10.61 MB Location: TOWNSEND AIR-TO-GROUND RANGE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, German JTACs train at TBR [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.