German JTACs train at TBR

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alex Allen, tactical air control party specialist, 15th Air Support Operation Squadron, supporting the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry Division, speaks with a soldier with the German Army’s 6th Battery, 345th Artillery Battalion, during close-air support training at Townsend Bombing Range, Georgia, Feb. 21, 2024. Joint branch training with NATO allies ensures personnel utilize similar procedures and can operate together. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

