    82CAB 92A Spotlight [Image 4 of 4]

    82CAB 92A Spotlight

    KUWAIT

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    92 Alphas, Automated Logistical Specialist-Warehouse Manager, assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, sort through parts on March 5, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 08:39
    Photo ID: 8270632
    VIRIN: 240305-A-HK139-8333
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82CAB 92A Spotlight [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

