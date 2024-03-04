Lt. Col. Jennifer Hunt, wife to Col. Jason Hunt, recieves yellow roses from the 83rd Troop Command following a tradition for a change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center on March 2nd, 2024. (Photo taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 08:30
|Photo ID:
|8270606
|VIRIN:
|240302-O-ZJ709-9574
|Resolution:
|8004x5336
|Size:
|34 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, COL. HUNT CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 19 of 19], by Orion Oettel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
