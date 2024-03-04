Sgt. Jessica Rock, assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, tracks incoming equipment as a 92A, Automated Logistical Specialist-Warehouse Manager, on March 5, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 08:39
|Photo ID:
|8270604
|VIRIN:
|240305-A-HK139-4219
|Resolution:
|5862x3908
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82CAB 92A Spotlight [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
