    82CAB 92A Spotlight [Image 1 of 4]

    82CAB 92A Spotlight

    KUWAIT

    03.04.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Sgt. Jessica Rock, assigned to the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, tracks incoming equipment as a 92A, Automated Logistical Specialist-Warehouse Manager, on March 5, 2024, at Camp Buehring, Kuwait.

    Date Taken: 03.04.2024
    Location: KW
    92A
    warehouse management
    92A Automated Logistical Specialist
    82CAB-82ABN

