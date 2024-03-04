COL. HUNT CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

CSM. Miguel Hernandez, Command Sergeant Major 83rd Troop Command, stands in formation behind the color guard at 83rd Troop Command's change of command ceremony for Col. Jason Hunt, Commander 83rd Troop Command, at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center on March 2nd, 2024.(Photo taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)

