    COL. HUNT CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY [Image 15 of 19]

    COL. HUNT CHANGE OF COMMAND CEREMONY

    FL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Orion Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Robert Carruthers, Florida National Guard Assistant Adjutant General Army, awards a medal to Brig. Gen. Alexander Harlamor, Director of Joint Staff, for his time in command of 83rd Troop Command during a change of command ceremony at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center on March 2nd, 2024. (Photo taken by Mr. Orion Oettel)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 08:30
    Photo ID: 8270602
    VIRIN: 240302-O-ZJ709-5507
    Resolution: 7731x4561
    Size: 12.71 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

