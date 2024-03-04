Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC commander, civic leaders visit Hanscom AFB

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, and AFMC Civic Leader Program members visited Hanscom AFB, to experience how various key partners help Team Hanscom meet mission needs, and highlighted the local region as the place where history meets innovation. (U.S. Air Force photos by Todd Maki)

