Hanscom AFB Ready Airman Training

Brent Nagele, 66th Civil Engineering Division emergency response trainer, assist Airmen with their gas masks during a Ready Airman Training exercise at Hanscom Air Force base, Mass., Aug. 21. Ready Airman Training are designed to equip Airmen with basic skills which will help them operate more effectively in foreign cultures, particularly combat zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 07:01
|Photo ID:
|8270485
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-RK751-1061
|Resolution:
|2738x1825
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
