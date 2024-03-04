Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hanscom AFB Ready Airman Training

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Brent Nagele, 66th Civil Engineering Division emergency response trainer, assist Airmen with their gas masks during a Ready Airman Training exercise at Hanscom Air Force base, Mass., Aug. 21. Ready Airman Training are designed to equip Airmen with basic skills which will help them operate more effectively in foreign cultures, particularly combat zones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Saslav)

