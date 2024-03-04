Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aircrew Ground Equipment

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, coins Airman 1st Class Thomas Tobias, 100th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanic, during a Day in the Life visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. Tobias' leadership said he is constantly proving himself, including dedicating off-duty time to overcome a work stoppage by studying the new large corrosion control carts that came with no technical data and authored guidance intended for Air Force-wide implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

