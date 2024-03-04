U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, coins Airman 1st Class Thomas Tobias, 100th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanic, during a Day in the Life visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. Tobias' leadership said he is constantly proving himself, including dedicating off-duty time to overcome a work stoppage by studying the new large corrosion control carts that came with no technical data and authored guidance intended for Air Force-wide implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8270460
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-EN010-1178
|Resolution:
|2762x2147
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aircrew Ground Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
