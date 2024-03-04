Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aerospace Ground Equipment [Image 8 of 9]

    Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aerospace Ground Equipment

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, secures a metal clamp during a lanyard change on a wheel chock during a Day in the Life visit with the 100th Maintenance Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. The 100th ARW command team used the visit to get a better understanding of what the Airmen do to accomplish the mission as well as learn about any challenges they face in completing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 05:20
    Photo ID: 8270459
    VIRIN: 240301-F-EN010-1172
    Resolution: 2456x3449
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aerospace Ground Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Maintenance Squadron

