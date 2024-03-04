Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aerospace Ground Equipment

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, uses a hammer to widen a metal clamp in preparation for doing a lanyard change on a wheel chock during a Day in the Life visit with the 100th Maintenance Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. The 100th ARW command team used the visit to get a better understanding of what the Airmen do to accomplish the mission as well as learn about any challenges they face in completing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

