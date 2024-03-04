U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, and Airman 1st Class Thomas Tobias, 100th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanic, install a control panel on a power cart during a Day in the Life visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. The 100th ARW command team used the visit to get a better understanding of what the Airmen do to accomplish the mission as well as learn about any challenges they face in completing the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8270457
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-EN010-1107
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|2.04 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aircrew Ground Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
