Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aerospace Ground Equipment

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Tobias, right, 100th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanic, explains how the computer system monitors the usage of a new large corrosion control cart to Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, during a Day in the Life visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. Tobias dedicated off-duty time to overcome a work stoppage by studying the new units that came with no technical data and authored guidance intended for Air Force-wide implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

