U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Thomas Tobias, right, 100th Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment mechanic, explains the process of using a new large corrosion control cart to the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team during a Day in the Life visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. Tobias dedicated off-duty time to overcome a work stoppage by studying the new units that came with no technical data and authored guidance intended for Air Force-wide implementation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8270455
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-EN010-1097
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aerospace Ground Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT