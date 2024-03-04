Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aircrew Ground Equipment [Image 3 of 9]

    Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aircrew Ground Equipment

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez, 100th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of servicing, pickup, and delivery, discusses some of the sensitive parts of a power cart with 100th Air Refueling Wing leaders during a Day in the Life visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. The command team used the visit to not only get a better understanding of the unit's mission but also to learn more about some of the challenges they face in accomplishing their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 05:20
    Photo ID: 8270454
    VIRIN: 240301-F-EN010-1068
    Resolution: 3680x2456
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    This work, Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aircrew Ground Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aerospace Ground Equipment
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100th Maintenance Squadron

