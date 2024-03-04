U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez, 100th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of servicing, pickup, and delivery, discusses some of the sensitive parts of a power cart with 100th Air Refueling Wing leaders during a Day in the Life visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. The command team used the visit to not only get a better understanding of the unit's mission but also to learn more about some of the challenges they face in accomplishing their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 05:20 Photo ID: 8270454 VIRIN: 240301-F-EN010-1068 Resolution: 3680x2456 Size: 1.56 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aircrew Ground Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.