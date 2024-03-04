U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Rodriguez, 100th Maintenance Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of servicing, pickup, and delivery, discusses some of the sensitive parts of a power cart with 100th Air Refueling Wing leaders during a Day in the Life visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. The command team used the visit to not only get a better understanding of the unit's mission but also to learn more about some of the challenges they face in accomplishing their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8270454
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-EN010-1068
|Resolution:
|3680x2456
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aircrew Ground Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT