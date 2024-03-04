U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, tightens a bolt on a power cart during a Day in the Life visit with the 100th Maintenance Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. As part of the visit, 100th ARW leaders got the opportunity to experience some of the daily tasks members complete as part of their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 05:20
|Photo ID:
|8270453
|VIRIN:
|240301-F-EN010-1053
|Resolution:
|3004x2276
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aircrew Ground Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
