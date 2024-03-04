U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, put on gloves in preparation for working on a power cart during their Day in the Life visit with the 100th Maintenance Squadron at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, March 1, 2024. Garlow and Griego visited the 100th MXS to get a better understanding of their mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Moore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 05:20 Photo ID: 8270452 VIRIN: 240301-F-EN010-1028 Resolution: 3013x2144 Size: 1.08 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Day in the Life: 100th Maintenance Squadron's Aircrew Ground Equipment [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Timothy Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.