The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Miles Humphries, 351st Air Refueling Squadron boom operator, refuels a F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, during an Agile Combat Employment movement over Poland, Feb. 29, 2024. Boom operators are an integral part of aircrew, who are capable of assisting pilots with numerous procedures throughout the flight and provide fuel to receiving aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

