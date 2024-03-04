The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement

U.S. Air Force Capt. Rico Hilliard, left, and 1st Lt. Brett Inman, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, fly during an Agile Combat Employment movement over Estonia, Feb. 29, 2024. Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, flew alongside the KC-135 throughout the European theater before conducting training and landing at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. NATO Allies and partners serve a vital role as enablers of operational agility through ACE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

