    The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement [Image 9 of 11]

    The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement

    ESTONIA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Rico Hilliard, left, and 1st Lt. Brett Inman, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilots, fly during an Agile Combat Employment movement over Estonia, Feb. 29, 2024. Two F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, flew alongside the KC-135 throughout the European theater before conducting training and landing at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. NATO Allies and partners serve a vital role as enablers of operational agility through ACE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

