    The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement [Image 8 of 11]

    The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement

    ESTONIA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, fly behind a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during an Agile Combat Employment movement over Estonia, Feb. 29, 2024. The F-16s flew alongside the KC-135 throughout the European theater before conducting training and landing at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. NATO Allies and partners serve a vital role as enablers of operational agility through ACE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 05:21
    Location: EE
    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    Fighting Falcon
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100thARW

