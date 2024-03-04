Two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, fly behind a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during an Agile Combat Employment movement over Estonia, Feb. 29, 2024. The F-16s flew alongside the KC-135 throughout the European theater before conducting training and landing at Ämari Air Base, Estonia. NATO Allies and partners serve a vital role as enablers of operational agility through ACE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 05:21 Photo ID: 8270447 VIRIN: 240229-F-XA271-1294 Resolution: 7171x4034 Size: 11.62 MB Location: EE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.