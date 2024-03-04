The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during an Agile Combat Employment movement over Germany, Feb. 29, 2024. ACE within the European theater emphasizes agility and the ability to adapt to changing threat environments by embracing a dynamic approach to rapidly distribute, reposition, and operate from multiple dispersed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

