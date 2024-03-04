Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement [Image 6 of 11]

    The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement

    POLAND

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon from the 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, flies into position to receive fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, during an Agile Combat Employment movement over Poland, Feb. 29, 2024. ACE is a military concept that aims to deny adversaries the advantage of predictability, while concurrently enhancing U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s capacity to respond swiftly to emerging threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

