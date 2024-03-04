U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker pilots assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron read through a pre-flight checklist in preparation for takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. Checklists are used to assist pilots with following procedures in a clear and correct manner ensuring the safety of the aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 05:21
|Photo ID:
|8270442
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-XA271-1042
|Resolution:
|6259x4173
|Size:
|25.76 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
