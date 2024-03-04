Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement [Image 2 of 11]

    The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Jones, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman, and Airman Trevor Stout, 100th AMXS avionics apprentice, prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. The takeoff required both the aircrew and maintainers to work together for a safe aircraft engine start and taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 05:21
    VIRIN: 240229-F-XA271-1027
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    Fighting Falcon
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100thARW

