U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dylan Jones, left, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics journeyman, and Airman Trevor Stout, 100th AMXS avionics apprentice, prepare a KC-135 Stratotanker for takeoff at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. The takeoff required both the aircrew and maintainers to work together for a safe aircraft engine start and taxi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2024 05:21
|Photo ID:
|8270441
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-XA271-1027
|Resolution:
|6911x4607
|Size:
|29.08 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT