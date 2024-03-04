Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement [Image 1 of 11]

    The Tale of Two Vipers: 100th ARW supports 52nd FW ACE movement

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, preps for takeoff on the flight line at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 29, 2024. The KC-135 has served as a core air refueling asset of the U.S. Air Force for over 60 years, providing global reach capabilities for NATO and allied aircraft. To clarify though this aircraft has the Air Mobility Command lettering on its tail, it is now under the command of U.S. Air Forces in Europe and the 100th ARW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    F-16
    USAFE
    Fighting Falcon
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    100thARW

