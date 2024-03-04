Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Annual Seabee Ball in Diego Garcia [Image 2 of 6]

    82nd Annual Seabee Ball in Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.02.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jordan Steis 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Capt. Lance Flood, commanding officer of Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, speaks during the Seabee Ball March 2, 2024 at Jake’s Place in Diego Garcia. U.S. Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jordan Steis)

