New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

Construction by workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center is shown May 23, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project began Nov. 1, 2022. The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition. The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices. There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

