    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years [Image 20 of 26]

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Construction by workers with R.J. Jurowski Construction Inc. of Whitehall, Wis., on the renovation construction project of the Rumpel Fitness Center is shown May 23, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project began Nov. 1, 2022. The project includes the exterior receiving new siding, roofing, and sidewalks as well as a storage addition. The interior is receiving a full layout redesign that includes locker rooms, cardio/stretching/equipment areas, and offices. There will also be fresh paint throughout, a new entryway and vestibule, and a new redesigned pool, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    This work, New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years [Image 26 of 26], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Rumpel Fitness Center construction

