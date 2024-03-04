New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

A new multi-million-dollar transient troop training barracks is shown Feb. 23, 2023, at sunset at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a parking lot was cleared of snow. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build this barracks in September 2019 and the barracks was completed in 2021. The building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project was the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy. This was an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.05.2024 Photo by Scott Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.