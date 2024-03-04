Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years [Image 18 of 26]

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A new multi-million-dollar transient troop training barracks is shown Feb. 23, 2023, at sunset at Fort McCoy, Wis., after a parking lot was cleared of snow. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build this barracks in September 2019 and the barracks was completed in 2021. The building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project was the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy. This was an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.05.2024 01:18
    Photo ID: 8270295
    VIRIN: 230223-A-OK556-6218
    Resolution: 4980x3188
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years [Image 26 of 26], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Fort McCoy
    military construction
    new barracks at Fort McCoy

