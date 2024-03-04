Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Construction of a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is shown at sunrise April 1, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019. The planned completion date is currently August 2021. The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation. This new building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy. The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. This is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    New construction, construction ops a key contributor to local economic impact by Fort McCoy in recent years

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    DPW
    ACOE
    barracks construction

